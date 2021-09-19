BOX Token Market Cap Reaches $2.94 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. One BOX Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BOX Token has traded 74.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $2.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BOX Token

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

