Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,648,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after buying an additional 352,181 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,152,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,561,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average is $60.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

