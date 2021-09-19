Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the August 15th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 181.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on BYDGF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.22.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $187.36 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $142.78 and a 52 week high of $203.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.27.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.