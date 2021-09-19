Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 125,952 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,952 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.07% of Truist Financial worth $52,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 112,148 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.33. 19,623,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,497,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.49.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

