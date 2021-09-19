Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 31,944 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,235 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,944 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.5% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.09% of FedEx worth $69,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after buying an additional 143,793 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $346.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.29.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $3.16 on Friday, reaching $255.22. 3,087,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $230.27 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

