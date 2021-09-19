Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 37,060 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 105.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,060 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $12,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after buying an additional 2,308,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,189,000 after buying an additional 278,503 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,138,000 after buying an additional 270,747 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,122,000 after buying an additional 224,263 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $3.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.48. 1,171,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,394. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $197.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.