Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.63.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,689,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $127.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.49.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.