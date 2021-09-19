Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,898,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496,365 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.57% of Enel Chile worth $23,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Enel Chile by 5.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 186,452 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Enel Chile by 27.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,291,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 17.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 223,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 33.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 353,516 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENIC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 871,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,856. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 40.98%. The company had revenue of $954.89 million during the quarter.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

