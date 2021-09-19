Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 425,485 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.90% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $29,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,401,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,753. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

