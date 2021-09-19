Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,842,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,230 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.23% of Telefônica Brasil worth $32,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 11.9% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth about $794,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 9.2% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 83,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 19.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 214.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 283,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

VIV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE:VIV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.80. 1,774,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.70%. On average, analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0637 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.