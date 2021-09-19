Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 2,223,608 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 224.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,213,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223,608 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.47% of Grifols worth $55,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRFS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of GRFS traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. 1,646,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,715. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
About Grifols
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
