Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 2,223,608 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 224.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,213,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223,608 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.47% of Grifols worth $55,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRFS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRFS traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. 1,646,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,715. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

