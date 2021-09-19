Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 248,032 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,032 shares during the period. OneMain accounts for 1.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.74% of OneMain worth $59,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in OneMain by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in OneMain by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,647. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. Barclays increased their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

