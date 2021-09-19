Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 305,770 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,770 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 5.54% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $21,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,907,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 389,782 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $5,226,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 549,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 397,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares during the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

AVDL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 398,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,127. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $465.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

