Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,632 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.8% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.07% of CVS Health worth $80,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.51. 8,733,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,445,149. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.29. The company has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

