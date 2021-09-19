Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $16.24 Million Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,541 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $16,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 98.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 46.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 116.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Shares of CRH traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 650,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,341. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.04. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

