Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $172.99 Million Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,046,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,171 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano makes up about 3.8% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.57% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $172,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMX stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.03. The stock had a trading volume of 403,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.29. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other.

