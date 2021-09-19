Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $18.71 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,368 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.11% of Omnicom Group worth $18,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.09. 2,135,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,426. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

