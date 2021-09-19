Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $248.48 Million Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,580,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,294,313 shares during the quarter. CEMEX makes up approximately 5.5% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 2.01% of CEMEX worth $248,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 57.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 86.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 49.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 26.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CX stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,027,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. On average, research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

