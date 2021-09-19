Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $55.06 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,210,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.72% of Old Republic International worth $55,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Old Republic International news, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $508,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.99. 5,803,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,690. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

