Brandes Investment Partners LP Lowers Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 86.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,099,976 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of UBS Group worth $35,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 125.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth about $157,000. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

NYSE UBS traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $16.39. 1,698,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,664. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

