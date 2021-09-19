Brandes Investment Partners LP Lowers Stock Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,591,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,004,657 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 4.28% of Sierra Wireless worth $30,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 165,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 51,940 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.62. 190,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,322. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.19 million. Research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

