Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,132 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.79% of Ingredion worth $47,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ingredion by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Ingredion by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 46,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE INGR traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,231. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

