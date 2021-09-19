Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,395 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.89% of World Fuel Services worth $17,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter worth $962,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,310,000 after purchasing an additional 480,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,234,000 after purchasing an additional 110,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 764,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.87. 1,795,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,974. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

