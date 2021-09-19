Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 106,355 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.42% of Amdocs worth $42,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Amdocs by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $77.63. 780,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,419. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.