Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,442 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.87% of Chesapeake Energy worth $44,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.07. 7,431,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $65.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.344 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.