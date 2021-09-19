Brandes Investment Partners LP Reduces Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,565,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 935,816 shares during the quarter. Embraer accounts for about 7.9% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 12.81% of Embraer worth $356,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Embraer by 134.8% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,575 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Embraer by 8,320.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,157,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,614 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Embraer by 125.8% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,680 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Embraer by 72.1% in the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,857,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,040 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Embraer by 104.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,100 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Embraer alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ERJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.68.

Shares of ERJ stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.89. 1,315,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,498. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Embraer’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.