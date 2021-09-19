Brandes Investment Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,114 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.67% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $18,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TARO. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TARO traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,768. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.52.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TARO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

