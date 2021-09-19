Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 10,758 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,758 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 1.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.22% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $60,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 51,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $896,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,682. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $176.49 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.31.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

