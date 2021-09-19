Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 25,025 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,025 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.17% of WPP worth $28,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WPP by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in WPP by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in WPP by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in WPP during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 3.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPP traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.61. The company had a trading volume of 102,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,373. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $72.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.11.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.8714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. WPP’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WPP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

