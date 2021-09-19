Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 41,006 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,419,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 41,006 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 1.89% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $34,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at $12,605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $118,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE:YPF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. 2,125,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,627. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.06). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

