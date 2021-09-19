Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 44,944 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,944 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises approximately 1.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.44% of Mohawk Industries worth $57,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MHK stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.82. 1,183,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.87. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.69.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.