Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 58,671 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,671 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.42% of American National Group worth $16,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American National Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American National Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American National Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after buying an additional 33,017 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American National Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in American National Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANAT stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $189.35. 375,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,080. American National Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $195.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.85 and a 200 day moving average of $146.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

