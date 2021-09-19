Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 9,343 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for 1.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.33% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $62,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.83. 2,888,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,537. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.