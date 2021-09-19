Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

BAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE BAK opened at $24.87 on Friday. Braskem has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 811.92% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Braskem will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Braskem during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Braskem by 311.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Braskem by 225.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Braskem during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Braskem by 107.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

