Bridge Mutual (BMI) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.72 Million

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $30.72 million and $255,293.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00071225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00120432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.89 or 0.00174817 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.32 or 0.07083158 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,394.65 or 0.99961803 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.12 or 0.00852334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

