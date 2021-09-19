BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,913 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSIG opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

