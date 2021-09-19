BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 827,500 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the August 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.77. BrightSpire Capital has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

