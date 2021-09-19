Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.45.

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY opened at $61.31 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.