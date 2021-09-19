BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. FBN Securities upped their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.36.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $545,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $545,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,225,829 shares of company stock valued at $342,904,627. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $322.80 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $97.13 billion and a PE ratio of -105.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.96 and a 200 day moving average of $250.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.