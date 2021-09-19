BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,358 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 84,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Zillow Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Zillow Group by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 46,525 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.32. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.11 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.48.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

