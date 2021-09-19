BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 4,688 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 338.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Rollins by 58.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 116.7% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

NYSE:ROL opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.73. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.