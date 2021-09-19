BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OZON. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the second quarter worth $330,000. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Ozon by 6.9% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,714,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,507,000 after acquiring an additional 110,105 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Ozon by 101.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ozon by 8.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the second quarter worth $831,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OZON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of OZON stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.51.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

