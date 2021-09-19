BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 3,375 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 201,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Shares of DAL opened at $40.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

