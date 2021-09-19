Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $170,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,604 shares of company stock worth $8,823,434. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $506.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,446,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,088. The firm has a market cap of $208.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $486.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.55. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $343.48 and a 52 week high of $510.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

