Brokerages Anticipate Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Asana reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASAN. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $1,221,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,046.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 13,915 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,391,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,313,915 shares of company stock worth $98,884,400 and have sold 121,032 shares worth $8,422,818. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Asana during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.8% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $118.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $121.38.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

