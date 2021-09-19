Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will post sales of $173.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.00 million and the lowest is $172.49 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $153.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $689.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $683.39 million to $696.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $691.54 million, with estimates ranging from $690.07 million to $693.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $174.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.56 million.

HTLF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

