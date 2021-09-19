Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to announce sales of $13.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.24 million and the lowest is $13.19 million. Horizon Technology Finance posted sales of $12.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $53.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.55 million to $53.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $57.44 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $57.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

HRZN stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $334.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth $11,965,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 108,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 56,515 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.