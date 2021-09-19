Brokerages Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Post $1.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.73. MasTec reported earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 192,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,024,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $89.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.17. MasTec has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

