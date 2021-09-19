Brokerages Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). OPKO Health posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.57 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,612,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 530,660 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

