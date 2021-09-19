Brokerages Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2021

Brokerages expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). OPKO Health posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.57 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,612,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 530,660 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.