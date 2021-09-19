Brokerages Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. OPKO Health reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.57 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.75. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.27.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,722,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,231 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,732,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,716,000 after acquiring an additional 247,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,516,000 after acquiring an additional 255,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 31.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,991 shares during the last quarter. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

