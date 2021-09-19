Brokerages Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2021

Analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. OPKO Health reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.57 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.75. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.27.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,722,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,231 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,732,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,716,000 after acquiring an additional 247,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,516,000 after acquiring an additional 255,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 31.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,991 shares during the last quarter. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.